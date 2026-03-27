I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI at Players Circle Theater

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Players Circle serves up romance, heartbreak, and carbs in I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti running April 14 – May 3

Players Circle Theater invites audiences to grab a seat to a hilariously heartfelt and deliciously theatrical experience with I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti, running April 14 through May 3—a perfect recipe for one of the most unique and memorable date nights in Southwest Florida.

Adapted by Jacques Lamarre from Giulia Melucci’s bestselling memoir, this one-of-a-kind production brings audiences right into Giulia’s kitchen, where she cooks, serves, and spills the truth about love—one recipe at a time. As she prepares a mouthwatering three-course Italian meal, Giulia recounts her string of romantic misadventures, proving that sometimes the path to true love is paved with perfectly cooked pasta… and a few spectacularly wrong men.

At each performance, eight lucky audience members with upgraded tickets will enjoy an intimate, onstage dining experience featuring antipasto, salad, scratch-made pasta with Bolognese sauce, and wine—served fresh as the story unfolds. Dinner and a show take on a whole new meaning as Giulia balances cooking, storytelling, and serving her guests, all while revisiting the relationships that inspired each dish.

Limited guests can upgrade their tickets to enjoy this full three-course meal onstage—making it an especially perfect choice for couples looking to turn a night out into a shared experience they won’t forget. *Dinner experience surcharge: $25 for subscribers; $60–$80 for non-subscribers.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this play,” said Players Circle Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo, who also serves as Director of the play. "It’s funny, it’s honest, it’s delicious—a foodie’s dream version of Sex and the City.

Amanda Ladd is the perfect Giulia. Audiences are going to fall in love with her… and be hungry for more!”

Fan favorite Amanda Ladd returns to Players Circle after standout performances in Godspell and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. A New York City–based actor and director, Ladd most recently starred as Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire at Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre and has appeared in productions in New York, Florida, and beyond. Known for her captivating stage presence and emotional depth, Ladd brings warmth, wit, and irresistible charm to this unforgettable solo performance.

Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III describes the show as “a raw and intimate theatrical experience that blurs the line between storytelling and shared human connection—equal parts humor, heartbreak, and healing… with a generous helping of pasta.”

Players Circle urges patrons to get their tickets fast, as their entire 2025-2026 Season has been selling out!

Cacioppo added, “The show is as rich and satisfying as the dishes it features - a delightfully irresistible memoir!”

This saucy, witty, and wholly unique production is proudly sponsored by Dave & Cheryl Copham.

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