High Stakes Comedy RIPCORD Up Next At Florida Rep

Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with "Ripcord" a biting new comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire. The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theater from January 13 - 29, with discounted previews from January 10 - 12. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.floridarep.org or through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



"Ripcord," written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist David Lindsay-Abaire, is a high-stakes comedy about two senior women who engage in a no-holds-barred battle for the window view in their shared assisted living apartment. The conflict begins when cheerful, new roommate Marilyn takes a fancy to "crabby" Abby's side of the shared space. The pair soon find themselves in a high-stakes, winner-takes-the-window wager that escalates into the danger zone but delivers a big payoff in laughs to the audience.



"We are pleased to have two of our favorite leading ladies star in this hilarious comedy," said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director. "Veteran ensemble members Viki Boyle and Sara Morsey are making their first appearance together on the Florida Rep stage. The pair bring great talent, depth, and heart to the feisty, funny characters they portray."



The cast includes ensemble members Viki Boyle ("A Doll's House, Part 2") and Sara Morsey ("Driving Miss Daisy"), along with returning actors Jason Blackwater ("And Then There Were None"), Darian Dauchan ("Damascus"), Kim Morgan Dean ("Relatively Speaking"), and Gerritt VanderMeer ("To Kill A Mockingbird").



Ensemble member and associate artistic director Jason Parrish ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") directs the production and is joined by an expert creative team including set designer, Jim Hunter ("The Woman in Black"), costume designer Stefanie Genda ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), lighting and projections designer Rob Siler ("Morning After Grace"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Freud's Last Session"), and stage manager Phill Madore ("An Inspector Calls").



"Ripcord" is sponsored by Bob & Jane Breisch; William E. Cross Foundation: Art & Hazel Brisker and Donald & Rebecca Linton; Dentons Cohen & Grigsby; and media sponsor Florida Weekly.



Single ticket prices for "Ripcord" are $63/$59 for regular performances planned January 13 - 29. Discounted tickets ($39/$35) will be offered during preview performances planned on January 10 - 12. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, Jan. 13. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.



Hurricane Ian Update: Florida Rep suffered damages from the storm, however, the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio theatres have been remediated and repaired and are presently welcoming audiences.



Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Packages for 6 shows start at $216. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053