High Stakes Comedy RIPCORD Up Next At Florida Rep

Florida Rep welcomes in the new year with a zany, heartfelt comedy featuring two fan-favorite ensemble members on stage together for the first time.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with "Ripcord" a biting new comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire. The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theater from January 13 - 29, with discounted previews from January 10 - 12. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.floridarep.org or through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

"Ripcord," written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist David Lindsay-Abaire, is a high-stakes comedy about two senior women who engage in a no-holds-barred battle for the window view in their shared assisted living apartment. The conflict begins when cheerful, new roommate Marilyn takes a fancy to "crabby" Abby's side of the shared space. The pair soon find themselves in a high-stakes, winner-takes-the-window wager that escalates into the danger zone but delivers a big payoff in laughs to the audience.

"We are pleased to have two of our favorite leading ladies star in this hilarious comedy," said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director. "Veteran ensemble members Viki Boyle and Sara Morsey are making their first appearance together on the Florida Rep stage. The pair bring great talent, depth, and heart to the feisty, funny characters they portray."

The cast includes ensemble members Viki Boyle ("A Doll's House, Part 2") and Sara Morsey ("Driving Miss Daisy"), along with returning actors Jason Blackwater ("And Then There Were None"), Darian Dauchan ("Damascus"), Kim Morgan Dean ("Relatively Speaking"), and Gerritt VanderMeer ("To Kill A Mockingbird").

Ensemble member and associate artistic director Jason Parrish ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") directs the production and is joined by an expert creative team including set designer, Jim Hunter ("The Woman in Black"), costume designer Stefanie Genda ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), lighting and projections designer Rob Siler ("Morning After Grace"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Freud's Last Session"), and stage manager Phill Madore ("An Inspector Calls").

"Ripcord" is sponsored by Bob & Jane Breisch; William E. Cross Foundation: Art & Hazel Brisker and Donald & Rebecca Linton; Dentons Cohen & Grigsby; and media sponsor Florida Weekly.

Single ticket prices for "Ripcord" are $63/$59 for regular performances planned January 13 - 29. Discounted tickets ($39/$35) will be offered during preview performances planned on January 10 - 12. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, Jan. 13. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.

Hurricane Ian Update: Florida Rep suffered damages from the storm, however, the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio theatres have been remediated and repaired and are presently welcoming audiences.

Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Packages for 6 shows start at $216. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053



Broadway Palm Set To Kick Off The New Year With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCO Photo
Broadway Palm Set To Kick Off The New Year With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!
Broadway Palm presents the magnificent Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing January 6 through February 11, 2023. 
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; at The Naples P Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; at The Naples Players Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Theresa Caputo Live Comes to BBMann in April Photo
Theresa Caputo Live Comes to BBMann in April
Theresa Caputo, better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium” from TLC's hit reality series, will be appearing live at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30PM.
Photos: SNOWBIRD FOLLIES Opens At Music & Arts Community Center Photo
Photos: SNOWBIRD FOLLIES Opens At Music & Arts Community Center
See photos from the opening night of the new show, Snowbird Follies at Music & Arts Community Center.

Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
Music & Arts Community Center to Present JAZZ AT THE MACC: SWINGING HOLIDAYS This MonthMusic & Arts Community Center to Present JAZZ AT THE MACC: SWINGING HOLIDAYS This Month
December 5, 2022

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
