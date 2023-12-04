Gulfshore Playhouse to Present World Premiere Of THE REFUGEES

Gulfshore Playhouse has unveiled the talented ensemble cast for the world premiere of The Refugees, a daring new comedy that explores the impact of a civil war in the United States on a once well-to-do Connecticut family. The production promises to deliver equal parts hilarity and thought-provoking moments as it navigates themes of patriotism, identity, and belonging.

Synopsis: After an unforeseen turn of events thrusts the Yates family into the heart of the Middle East during a civil war in the United States, the once charmed life of lawyer Yates, socialite Poppy, and their 17-year-old son Wynn takes an unexpected and comedic turn. In this fish-out-of-water tale, the family finds themselves at odds with their new surroundings and each other. As Yates becomes entangled in a comical scheme to emigrate to Europe, the family is faced with a choice: embrace their new reality or attempt to return to the world they once knew.

Why We're Excited:

The Refugees was part of the 2022 New Works Festival at Gulfshore Playhouse. This is a World Premiere production, the first professionally staged production of this play ever.

Playwright Brent Askari wrote the play after winning the National New Play Network's Smith Prize for political theatre. He was part of HBO's New Writers Project and has written screenplays for several companies including Paramount Pictures, Marvel Films, MTV, and Reveille Entertainment.

The Refugees will bring back some familiar faces. TonyⓇ award-nominee Alan Campbell, who starred in our first full mainstage production Oleanna, will return to play Yates. The production will also feature Broadway actor and former Associate Artistic Director Jeffrey Binder.

The talented cast bringing The Refugees to life includes:

Alan Campbell as Yates

Margot White as Poppy

Max Singer as Wynn

Sarah Corey as Salma

Jeffrey Binder as Barry

Nuah Ozryel as Samir

Under the direction of Marshall Jones III (Radio Golf, Mud Row), this world premiere written by Brent Askari promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor and introspection. The Refugees marks a significant addition to Gulfshore Playhouse's commitment to presenting innovative and compelling theatrical experiences.

"We've been working on this script for nearly two years," said Director Marshall Jones III, "so we are thrilled to share it with the Naples community. There's no doubt the audience will understand and empathize with the plight of the Sutton family as this wealthy, privileged family must navigate a new reality as refugees in a foreign land."

Jones added, "I feel like the luckiest director in the world -- not only because Brent Askari has written a seminal play that meets the compelling times we are living in -- but because we have a dream team cast for this enthralling and surprisingly funny new play."

The creative team also includes scenic design by Dahlia Al-Habieli (Dallas Theatre Center's In the Heights), costume design by Ivania Stack (Mud Row), lighting design by José Santiago (Mud Row and Radio Golf), original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones (Broadway's Slave Play and Gulfshore Playhouse's Mud Row), and production stage manager Kelli Karen.

The Refugees will run from January 11 to February 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida. Tickets can be purchased online at GulfshorePlayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

Don't miss this world premiere event that promises to leave audiences laughing, reflecting, and thoroughly entertained.

TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale and start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Families composed of two adults and two children; Active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT DATES:

Actor Talkback: January 18, 2024 following the 7:30PM performance

Pre-Show Discussions: Sunday, January 14 @ 2:15PM; Wednesday, January 17 @ 1:15PM; Wednesday, January 17 @ 6:45PM; Wednesday, January 31 @ 1:15PM; Wednesday, January 31 @ 6:45PM; Sunday, February 4 @ 2:15PM

Curtain Conversation: January 28, 2024 following the 3:00PM performance

ASL Interpreted Performance: January 20th, 2024 at 2:00PM

Playhouse Playdates: January 28 at 3PM and February 4 at 3PM

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: @gulfshoreplayhouse

Instagram: @gulfshore.playhouse

#gulfshoreplayhouse

ABOUT GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center is currently under construction and slated to open in Fall 2024. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility will house a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.