Gulfshore Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES, a Festive Jukebox Musical Review

Get ready to jingle all the way as Gulfshore Playhouse kicks off the holiday season with Winter Wonderettes, a jukebox musical review that promises to fill your hearts with festive joy. Under the direction and choreography of Dann Dunn, this merry and interactive show will run from November 16 to December 17, 2023, at the Norris Center (755 8th Avenue S., Naples, FL 34102). Opening Night for members of the media is Saturday, November 18 and tickets are available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

In the charming setting of a small-town hardware store, Winter Wonderettes features a delightful quartet, channeling the spirit of the Andrew Sisters, and treating the audience to timeless Christmas classics in delightful four-part harmony. These talented ladies, Missy (Erin Burniston), Cindy Lou (Lily Kren), Suzy (Grace Solomon), and Betty Jean (Rosalie Burke), are here to entertain the “staff” played by the audience at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. Expect lovely performances as they work their musical magic, boosting employees' morale and rescuing the holiday party after staff hear some unexpected news.

Why Winter Wonderettes is a Must-See:

It's a completely family-friendly show, with any subtle adult humor going right over kids' heads, keeping the experience PG.

The live band adds an extra layer of excitement and holiday spirit.

The 1960's costumes and hairstyles are sure to evoke nostalgia, adding to the charm of the show.

Audience participation is key, as you'll find yourself immersed in the lives of the characters, singing along to your favorite iconic songs and bracing for unexpected surprises.

Winter Wonderettes is part of Roger Bean's series of Wonderettes shows, but stands strong on its own without context from the others.

Dann Dunn, Artistic Associate for Gulfshore Playhouse, leads this production with enthusiasm: “A love letter to the holidays, this festive jukebox musical is sure to get your toes tapping as you enjoy some of your favorite holiday tunes sung in four-part harmony with the excitement of a live band. At a time when we could all use a bit of levity and light, it has been such a joy it has been to work on this show with this incredible company. We are delighted to gift this charming offering to Naples all tied up in a bow… and a lot of hairspray.”

Bring your holiday spirit and loved ones for an unforgettable experience. Winter Wonderettes is a must-see for the holiday season!

The design team includes music direction by Trevor M. Pierce, scenic design by Kristen Martino, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, sound design by Damien Figueras, and production stage manager Danny Kuenzel.

TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale and start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Families composed of two adults and two children; Active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).



ABOUT GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE



Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center is currently under construction and slated to open in Fall of 2024. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility will house a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.