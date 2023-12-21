Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18

Tickets for the productions of Puffs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR., and Seussical JR. are now on sale and start at $25.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18

As Gulfshore Playhouse prepares for a transition to its new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center in Fall 2024, the company has unveiled its Spring and Summer Conservatory programs tailored for aspiring young performers aged 5-18. Pre-professional training provides students the opportunity to grow as performers and as people. Conservatory programs are crafted to improve performance skills, build confidence, encourage self-expression, and inspire artistic growth.

Learn more about the programs below!

Spring Conservatory

  • Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (ages 13-18) January 22-May 8, 2024, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:00-8:00PM
    For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Auditions: January 8, 2024. Performances: May 11-May 16, 2024. Tuition: $750

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Magical Adventures (ages 6-10) Thursdays in February (2/1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024), 5:00-7:00PM
    Princesses, pirates, and puppets, oh my! Students ages 6-10 will learn the music and choreography from your favorite fairy tales and stories this February in our Magical Adventures Broadway Bootcamp. This class meets every Thursday, and will conclude on February 29th with a showcase of what they've learned! Tuition: $100

  • Story Explorers: Spellbound (ages 6-10) April 29-May 3, 5:30-7:30PM
    Participants will engage in dramatic play, imaginative thinking, and character development, inspired by our favorite wizarding stories. Scheduled ahead of our teen production of Puffs, this program promises to cultivate storytelling skills and ignite a passion for theatre. Tuition: $100

Spring Break

Scheduled to coincide with Collier County Public Schools' spring break (March 11-15, 2024), these week-long, half-day programs offer young talents a chance to delve into the world of theater, fostering creativity and skill development. Programs include: 

  • Story Explorers: iEncanto! (ages 8-13) March 11-15, 2024, 9:00AM-12:00PM
    Come join the Madrigal family by utilizing the Actors' Toolbox to create an original character in the world of Encanto. Students will work together to create an original short play while learning songs from the movie, all to be shared on the final day of the class for families and friends. Tuition: $250

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Broadway in Bloom (ages 5-7) March 11-15, 2024, 9:00AM-12:00PM
    Young performers will be “Singin' in the Rain” in this spring-themed musical theatre class! Students will gain fundamental skills in singing, dancing, and acting as they perform an original short musical featuring classics like “Let's Go Fly a Kite” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” along with contemporary Broadway hits like “Morning Person” from Shrek! A showcase will be held on the final day of class. Tuition: $250

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Revolting Children (ages 8-13) March 11-15, 2024, 1:00-4:00PM
    Back by popular demand! Learning songs from youth-empowering musicals like Matilda, School of Rock, and Newsies, students develop their skills as singers, dancers, and actors as they learn to love "The Smell of Rebellion." Showcase held for families and friends on the final day of class. Tuition: $250

Summer Conservatory

Gulfshore Playhouse's Summer Conservatory features both Broadway Bootcamp programming for students ages 5-7 as well as several programs culminating in full on-stage productions! Participants will experience the complete journey of producing a theatrical production, from auditions and rehearsals to the final curtain call. Programs include: 

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Storybook Theatre (ages 5-7), June 3-7, 2024, 9AM-12PM
    Through engaging activities, fun games, and creative exploration, children will discover the joy of musical theatre as they sing, dance, and act out their favorite storybook characters. Led by experienced instructors, this program fosters confidence, creativity, and teamwork, culminating in an end of week showcase. Tuition: $300

  • Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. (ages 8-13), June 3-June 21, 2024 - Monday through Friday, 9AM-4PM
    The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdiddlyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Performances: June 21-23, 2024. Tuition: $900

  • Broadway Bootcamp: I've Got a Golden Ticket (ages 5-7), June 10-21, 2024, Monday-Friday, 1PM-4PM
    This two-week, half-day program invites young talents to immerse themselves in the world of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. They'll learn music and dance numbers from the musical and have the opportunity to perform live on stage in our junior production at the end of the second week. Performances: June 21-23, 2024. Tuition: $600

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Into the Wild (ages 5-7), June 24-28, 2024, 9AM-12PM
    Welcome to Into the Wild, a one-week, half-day musical theatre program specially crafted for adventurous young performers ages 5-7! This program invites children to explore the wonders of the wilderness through the magic of musical theatre. Tuition: $300

  • Seussical JR. (ages 8-18), July 1 - July 26, 2024 - Monday through Friday, 9AM-4PM
    Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Performances: July 26-28, 2024. Tuition: $1200

  • Broadway Bootcamp: Oh! The Places You'll Go (ages 5-7), July 15-26, 2024, Monday-Friday, 1PM-4PM
    This two-week, half-day program will delve into the enchanting universe of Seussical Jr.! Students will learn music and dance numbers from the musical and will have the opportunity to perform live on stage in our junior production at the end of the second week. Performances: July 26-28, 2024. Tuition: $600

To Register

Complete details about the Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs, including registration information, can be found at Gulfshore Playhouse Education Programs. Join Gulfshore Playhouse for our final summer in the Norris Center before moving to the new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center in Fall 2024, register today!

Tickets for the productions of Puffs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR., and Seussical JR. are now on sale and start at $25. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).

