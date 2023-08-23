Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory Program to Present Sci-Fi Smash Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present “Little Shop of Horrors” September 28 through October 1 and October 5 through 8, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults; $15 for students. Call 239-332-4488 to purchase or visit Click Here.



“Little Shop of Horrors” is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The horror comedy rock musical follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her cruel dentist of a boyfriend, and the man-eating plant that threatens them, and the world at large!



“Little Shop of Horrors” is directed by Monique Caldwell, with music directed by Emily Turtle, and will be performed by local southwest Florida youth ages 12 to 18.



“Our conservatory students are very excited to bring this cult-favorite musical to the stage,” said Florida Rep education program director Monique Caldwell. “Audiences will love the 60's rock, do-wop, and Motown music style and be wowed by the talent of the youth performers.”



Florida Repertory's theatre conservatory program is designed for youth who want to pursue theatre. It offers youth artists an introduction to the professional theatre world with a real-life regional theatre experience providing a creative outlet that culminates with public performances. The students are cast following open auditions and participate in rigorous rehearsals. The set, costumes, props, lighting, and sound were designed and built by professional theatre craftsmen.



Florida Rep's conservatory production of "Little Shop of Horrors" is sponsored by Lynne Birdt.



To learn more about the production or Florida Repertory Theatre's educations program visit www.floridarepeducation.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-332.4488.

