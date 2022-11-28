FREUD'S LAST SESSION Announced At Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with "Freud's Last Session" by Mark St. Germain. The intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre transforms into Dr. Sigmund Freud's study and hosts a fictional meeting between the founder of psychoanalysis and his guest, "Chronicles of Narnia" author C. S. Lewis. The play explores the minds, hearts, and souls of two brilliant men as they clash over their views of love, sex, war, religion, and the meaning of life.



The production runs from December 16 through January 18, with discounted previews December 13 - 15. Tickets may be obtained by visiting www.floridarep.org or through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Set in 1939, "Freud's Last Session" centers around the legendary Dr. Sigmund Freud who invites the young, rising Oxford academic C.S. Lewis to his home in London. Over the course of one evening, on the eve of World War II, the pair discuss and debate humanity's greatest questions.



"Audiences are literally in the room where it happens as these legendary minds tackle a variety of hot topics," said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. "It's an intellectual feast and may be the most civilized debate our generation will ever experience. The dialog is captivating, filled with humor and insight, and conveyed authentically with great passion by our cast."



"Freud's Last Session" stars Michael Turner as C.S. Lewis, and Robert Zukerman as Sigmund Freud, both actors are making their Florida Rep debuts. Turner has appeared on stage in New York and Los Angeles. Zukerman has off-Broadway and regional stage credits.



Florida Rep ensemble member Maureen Heffernan returns after directing "Driving Miss Daisy" during Season 24. She is joined by an expert creative team including set designer Richard Crowell ("Alabaster"), costume designer Anthony "Tony" Toney ("Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"), lighting designer Joel Zishuk ("Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("And Then There Were None"), and ensemble stage manager Amy L. Massari ("Driving Miss Daisy").



Florida Rep has a long history with Mark St. Germain's work, including "Becoming Dr. Ruth," "Best of Enemies," the world premiere of "George Washington's Teeth," and the inaugural production in the newly renovated ArtStage Studio Theatre, "Camping with Henry and Tom."



Single ticket prices for "Freud's Last Session" are $63 for regular performances from December 16 through January 18. Discounted tickets are offered at $39 during preview performances December 13 - 15. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, December 16. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.



Hurricane Ian Update: Florida Rep suffered damages from the storm, however, the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio theatres have been remediated and are presently welcoming audiences.



Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates, behind-the-scenes insight, special offers, and more.



Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Packages start at $216 for 6 shows. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.