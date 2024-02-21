David Shannon Brings THE MAKING OF A PHANTOM to the Willow Theatre Next Month

Irish actor, singer, and accomplished raconteur David Shannon will bring his story, The Making of a Phantom, to the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park from March 8th – 10th. The production will be presented by Black Box Booking.

From factory worker to starring as The Phantom in London's West End for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, and an Olivier Award nominee for his performance in Lloyd Webber’s The Beautiful Game, David Shannon has played the leading roles in some of the West End and Broadway’s most iconic musicals, including Les Misérables (Jean Valjean), Matilda (Miss Trunchbull), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus and Judas), Miss Saigon (Chris), and most recently, Kevin T in the original London company of Come From Away.

David Shannon was born in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, but grew up and went to school in Ireland. His musical career began in amateur dramatics in Ireland - performing a wide variety of roles in regional theatres. His first professional break came at the age of 21 when he won a role in the touring production of Les Misérables in Dublin and Edinburgh.

Shannon, accompanied by piano and back tracks will perform songs from his many starring roles, while recounting his incredible journey from furniture maker to star of stage and screen.

The Making of a Phantom – Starring David Shannon will run from March 8 - 10 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Tickets are $40; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $35. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 561-347-3948. The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park (33486).