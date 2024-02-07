Cast Set for DOUBT: A PARABLE at The Studio Players

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Best Play is coming to The Studio Players May 3-May 19th. This modern classic stars Rhonda Davis, Danny Cancio, Sharon Isern and Alicia Schwartz. Directed by Anna Segreto, Stage Manager Terry Libby.

Sister Aloysius, the prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she's forced to wrestle with what's fact, what's fiction, and how much she'll risk to expose the difference-all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.

Tickets on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290858®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthe-studio-players.ticketleap.com%2Fdoubt-a-parable-by-john-patrick-shanley%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 239-398-9192