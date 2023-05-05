Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2023 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 4th at 7PM. The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.
The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Bonita Springs High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School and North Fort Myers High School; over 350 students participated in High School musicals.
The following are the runners-up and winners for each category:
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra:
Runner-up: Lehigh Senior High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Cypress Lake High School
Outstanding Actress in a Female-Identifying Role
Runner-up: Maliyah Mattis, North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Kristen Noble, Cypress Lake High School
Outstanding Actor in a Male-Identifying Role
Runner-up: Joshua Malpica, Ida S. Baker High School
Winner: Julian Viacava, Canterbury School
Outstanding Overall Production
Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Canterbury School
|It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
|Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
|The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
|Elvis: In Person
The Belle Theatre (5/12-5/14)
|"Crimes of the Heart"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (6/01-6/11)
|Hot Latin Nights
Music & Arts Community Center (5/20-5/20)
|Assisted Living: The Musical!
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/14)
|"Private Lives"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (5/12-5/21)
|The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
|Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW