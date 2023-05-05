Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2023 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 4th at 7PM. The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.

The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Bonita Springs High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School and North Fort Myers High School; over 350 students participated in High School musicals.

The following are the runners-up and winners for each category:

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra:

Runner-up: Lehigh Senior High School

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Actress in a Female-Identifying Role

Runner-up: Maliyah Mattis, North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Kristen Noble, Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Actor in a Male-Identifying Role

Runner-up: Joshua Malpica, Ida S. Baker High School

Winner: Julian Viacava, Canterbury School

Outstanding Overall Production

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Canterbury School