Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone Photo 2 Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo 3 Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo 4 THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks

THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2023 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 4th at 7PM. The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.

The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Bonita Springs High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School and North Fort Myers High School; over 350 students participated in High School musicals.

The following are the runners-up and winners for each category:

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra:

Runner-up: Lehigh Senior High School

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Actress in a Female-Identifying Role

Runner-up: Maliyah Mattis, North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Kristen Noble, Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Actor in a Male-Identifying Role

Runner-up: Joshua Malpica, Ida S. Baker High School

Winner: Julian Viacava, Canterbury School

Outstanding Overall Production

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Canterbury School



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

What did our critic think of SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre? Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of SISTER ACT tells the story of Deloris VanCartier, a singer who has to hide from her ex-boyfriend after seeing him commit murder. She ends up hiding in a convent, pretending to be a nun, where she meets some 'sisters' who quickly become friends.

Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miamis Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month Photo
Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on May 20 for 'Hot Latin Nights' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Celebrate the start of summer with Hot Latin Nights.

Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7PM.

Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone Photo
Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone

What did our critic think of ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone?


More Hot Stories For You

Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This MonthKiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in OctoberJoe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October
STAGE IT! 10-Minute Play Festival Runs Two Weekends At Center For Performing Arts Bonita SpringsSTAGE IT! 10-Minute Play Festival Runs Two Weekends At Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Special Free Fun Saturday Next WeekThe Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Special Free Fun Saturday Next Week

Videos

Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elvis: In Person
The Belle Theatre (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Crimes of the Heart"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (6/01-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Latin Nights
Music & Arts Community Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assisted Living: The Musical!
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Private Lives"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU