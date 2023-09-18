Arts Garage In Delray Beach Reveals 2023-2024 Theatre Season

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's 2023-2024 theatre season—three thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge playwrights.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to offer another theatre season packed with timely themes and dynamic performances,” says Waldo. “Each one of these powerful plays is guaranteed to generate thoughtful and revealing post-show discussions by members of the audience."

Season Subscribers to this Sunday evening theatre series at Arts Garage will enjoy a special 20% discount. Subscriptions are only $80 and are available for purchase by going online to Click Here or by calling 561.450.6357.

November 5 (Sunday) at 7 pm

A Mile in My Shoes

Written by and starring Kathryn Taylor Smith

Presented in collaboration with The Delray Beach Initiative to End Homelessness, A Mile in My Shoes is a mix of poetry, drama and comedy in consciousness raising theatre. Masterfully directed by Zadia Ife, the one-woman play follows “Ester”, an omniscient shoe whisperer as she walks through a day in her life on Skid Row connecting with a transgender teen, a young mom, a mentally ill substance abuser, a high school valedictorian, a police officer, and a variety of concerned citizens. Raw, uncensored, and unapologetic, A Mile in MY Shoes compels people to do more, do better, and act kinder to the homeless, all under the rubric of “There but for the grace of God, go I.”

Notes:

+ Audience members are encouraged to bring a donation of NEW men's underwear to be collected that night by the InterFaith Committee.

+ The performance will be followed by a Q&A session with playwright Kathryn Taylor Smith, Ariana Cianco, Service Population Advocate for the Delray Beach Police Department, and Ezra Krieg, Chair of the Delray Beach Initiative to End Homelessness.

Tickets: $25

December 3 (Sunday) at 7 pm

Delray Stories: Wisdom, Beauty & Inspiration

Followed by the World Premiere of Winter

By Mark Scharf

Delray Stories: Celebrating our Community Through Theatre is a new annual series with a different theme each year. For 2023, the theme is “Wisdom, Beauty and Inspiration,” featuring monologues inspired by Delray Beach Seniors. This will be followed by the world premiere play reading of Winter by Mark Scharf which explores how time washes over lives in ways that can both erode and cleanse the past while reminding us that time is a force that both ravages and heals. Like a Chekhov play, the drama's action is more character than plot driven as it unfolds organically through the conversations between two characters reuniting after 50 years in a wintry seaside town.

Tickets: $25

March 10 (Sunday) at 7 pm

Black Angels Over Tuskegee

Written and directed by Layon Gray

Inspired by true events, Black Angels Over Tuskegee is a vibrantly energetic, emotionally captivating, award-winning drama that tells the story of six trail-blazing men who exhibited courage to excel in spite of overwhelming odds. The play follows the collective struggle of the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces as they overcame Jim Crow-era injustices with intelligence, patriotism and brotherhood as they worked towards their dreams of an inclusive and fair society.

Tickets: $50

How to Purchase Season Subscriptions or Tickets:

Season Subscriptions and/or individual tickets are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.