Theaters, Museums and More to Remain Closed in France Until the End of January

Variety has reported that France's Prime Minister Jean Castex has confirmed that theaters, cinemas, museums and other cultural venues will remain closed in France until the end of January.

Venues were ordered to close on October 30th when France was hit by a second wave of the virus. The government had initially said theaters would be able to reopen on December 15, but changed its decision after the number of virus cases began to rise, saying that theaters could likely reopen on January 7th if the situation improved.

Castex has now said that museums, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and gyms "will not [reopen] in the weeks to come." Bars and restaurants will stay closed until at least mid-February.

France is not on lockdown, but an 8pm curfew is enforced in most cities, including Paris.

According to Castex, there are currently 15,000 new coronavirus cases and nearly 2,500 hospitalizations every day. "Granted, it is much less than the 50,000 daily cases we had at the end of October, and granted, the circulation is less active here than at our neighbor's where lockdown measures were reinforced within the last few days [...] but our situation has become more fragile,"

