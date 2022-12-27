Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge

Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge

A one-man cabaret journey through the hidden gems of chanson françaises

Dec. 27, 2022  

Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge After successful summer season from July 7th to July 30th at the Chapeau Rouge in Avignon, Silvano Jo gives us his one-man show All the Women in Life at his personal workshop venue in Paris. For the greatest pleasure of his international audience, Jo takes us on a journey through the world and history of Caf' Conc' and Music-hall of the early 20th century. A seasoned singer and actor, in his one-man show mostly in drag, sometimes without the wig, Silvano portrays a series of flamboyant characters such as the religious Marie-Catherine, channeling the Singing Nun (Soeur sourire), the mischievous Mistigri, delivering us "Don't Tell Mama", from the musical Cabaret in French, Eva and her 80s 45rpm, the irresistible Mamie Bigoudis in her hair curlers getting one of the raunchiest songs, "Le Zizi" by Pierre Perret, and one of the most emotional moments with Michel Legrand's "Amour" from the movie Peau d'âne, after Chloé, fantasizing about the boys in the locker room, and Jackie, delivering the famous Serge Gainsbourg song "Poupée de cire, poupée de son" ("Wax Doll, Rag Doll") and the lesser-known but unbelievably risqué "Ouvre la bouche, ferme les yeux" ("Open Your Mouth, Close Your Eyes"), recorded by the nightclub icon singer Régine. Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge

With his last two characters, Queen and Diva, Jo again channels the legendary Régine in "Pourquoi un pyjama?" ("Why Pajamas?") and her trademark song "La Grande Zoa" ("The Great Zoa"). But the funniest of all was the song "Le Trou de mon quai" ("The Hole in My Subway Platform"), introduced by Dranem in 1928.

After the closing bows, Jo pays an encore tribute to a lesser-known chanteuse Suzy Delair with "Du t'ca, du t'ca", with a Mickey Mouse head on her crotch! Throughout the evening, Jo interacts with his audience, distributing lyrics for sing-alongs, and his multitalented musical director Mathieu Serradell, MD for Cabaret at Théâtre Marigny and the ill-fate Phantom of the Opéra at Mogador, not only accompanies him more than perfectly on the piano and the accordion but also graces us with some climatic instrumentals, notably to "La Complainte de la Butte", heard in the movie Moulin Rouge! Jo's intimate cabaret, impeccably staged by Nadine Malo, has several dates scheduled around Christmas and beyond. Don't miss it at any cost, especially if you want an education in the naughtiest, wittiest, and most enjoyable side of the history of chansons francaises.



Review: 42ND STREET at Châtelet Photo
Review: 42ND STREET at Châtelet
After two postponements, the revival of the 2016 Châtelet production of 42nd Street is finally on till January 15th, with a brand-new cast but the same creative team as the original. Stephen Mear had already directed and choreographed the piece for the Parisian public six years ago. In the meantime opened a London revival of the first Broadway version with the original staging and choreography of the late Gower Champion, brilliantly enhanced by Randy Skinner, which took the work to another level of spectacular, so grand was the scale of the production value and money spent! That particular once-in-a lifetime and never-to-be-seen-again production was luckily preserved on video for posterity, but it doesn't take away from the qualities of this more intimate Châtelet version.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra Comique Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra Comique
In sync with the off-Broadway revival currently playing in New York until 2024 comes to the Opéra Comique the first legitimate Paris revival of the 1986 French adaptation of The Little Shop of Horrors by the late Alain Marcel, which first opened at the Théâtre Dejazet in June and then transferred to the Théâtre la Porte St-Martin. A previous French revival, also at the Dejazet in 2001, starring Hervé Lewandowski as Seymour and Franck Vincent as the plant, was cut short because the rights didn't allow for the vegetal monster to be played by a human! Of course, this has now changed. As in the excellent Maria Aberg production at Regent's Park Open Air in 2018, the plant appeared in the human form of American drag queen Vicky Vox! In this new production, the plant made bigger and sensibly more frightening, is a giant puppet manipulated by Daniel Njo Lobé whose powerful voice gives the vegetal its identity.
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO is Now Playing at Opera National de Paris Photo
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO is Now Playing at Opera National de Paris
La Forza del destino is now playing at Opera National de Paris. Performances run through 30 December.
SWAN LAKE is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris Photo
SWAN LAKE is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris
It is hard to believe that Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's first ballet, Swan Lake, created in 1877 for the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, was a failure, so striking is its music's melodic power. It was not until twenty years later - but Tchaikovsky was already dead - that the ballet was brought to the stage in the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

From This Author - Patrick Honoré

Patrick Honoré runs the magazine Broadwayguy.com and has been a musical theater critic for 15 years, sarting as the French Musical Corespondant for the paper edition of Musical Stages in Lon... (read more about this author)


Review: ELISABETH at Château Du KarreveldReview: ELISABETH at Château Du Karreveld
August 29, 2022

After starting to educate the French-speaking audience of Brussels into the art of musical theater, with widely known titles such as The Sound of Music, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, and My Fair Lady, the Bruxellons! Festival has started venturing into lesser-known material with Blood Brother last year, which, despite being initially a big hit in London, had hardly been done since, let alone in a foreign language. This year's Elisabeth, originally commissioned by Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, had been seen over 10 million times throughout the world, becoming the most successful German musical of all time, but, despite having been translated 7 foreign languages, had yet to be done in either English or French.
Review: LOVE SONGE THERAPIE at LucernaireReview: LOVE SONGE THERAPIE at Lucernaire
July 9, 2022

What did our critic think of LOVE SONGE THÉRAPIE at Lucernaire?
Review: JE VAIS T'AIMER at La Seine MusicaleReview: JE VAIS T'AIMER at La Seine Musicale
July 5, 2022

What did our critic think of JE VAIS T'AIMER at La Seine Musicale? Originally set to open in fall 2021, the Michel Sardou juke-box musical is the first French big spectacular to hit the capital since Covid. Following a brief tour, it is playing a limited season at the huge Seine Musicale Auditorium in Boulogne, in the close outskirts of Paris. Unlike the Mike Brant biopic musical, Je vais t'aimer follows the path of Mamma Mia and the most succesful French juke-box musical to date, Resiste, bilt around the repertoire of France Gall.
Review: Les Trophees De La Comedie Musicale at Casino De ParisReview: Les Trophees De La Comedie Musicale at Casino De Paris
July 5, 2022

What did our critic think of LES TROPHÉES DE LA COMÉDIE MUSICALE at Casino De Paris? After two years of absence, Les Trophées de la comédie musicale are getting bigger and bigger, from no live audience at the Trévise Theatre in its first annual production, to the first live version three years ago, to the packed Casino de Paris this year for its 4th annual ceremony.
share