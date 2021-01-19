Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening to April 2

Disneyland Paris has announced a delay in its opening by two months due to tightened Covid-19 restrictions in France. The park is now set to reopen on April 2. It was originally set to reopen on February 13.

The park has been closed since October 29. It had reopened briefly in July with enhanced health and safety protocols.

On Sunday, France was placed under a nationwide 6pm curfew.

Read the full statement from the park below: