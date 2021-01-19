Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening to April 2

The park was originally set to reopen on February 13.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Disneyland Paris has announced a delay in its opening by two months due to tightened Covid-19 restrictions in France. The park is now set to reopen on April 2. It was originally set to reopen on February 13.

The park has been closed since October 29. It had reopened briefly in July with enhanced health and safety protocols.

On Sunday, France was placed under a nationwide 6pm curfew.

Read the full statement from the park below:



Related Articles View More France Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wharton Center Presents A Live Virtual Concert, Morgan James: Magnetic Soul
  • Flint Repertory Theatre Announces Online Education Winter Classes
  • Detroit Improv Collective's 14th Annual Snow Day Improv Marathon Fundraiser Happens Virtually This Weekend
  • Wayne State Produces It's First Virtual Dance Production