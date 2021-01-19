Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening to April 2
The park was originally set to reopen on February 13.
Disneyland Paris has announced a delay in its opening by two months due to tightened Covid-19 restrictions in France. The park is now set to reopen on April 2. It was originally set to reopen on February 13.
The park has been closed since October 29. It had reopened briefly in July with enhanced health and safety protocols.
On Sunday, France was placed under a nationwide 6pm curfew.
Read the full statement from the park below:
Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3- Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021