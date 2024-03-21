WINNIE THE POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY Comes to all for One Productions in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



all for One productions will present Winnie-the-Pooh: a Dream of Honey next month.

Isn’t it funny how a bear loves honey? And isn’t it funny how much people of all ages have loved that honey-loving bear, Winnie-the-Pooh, for over a hundred years? all for One productions is giving area theatre-goers one more reason to love this bear and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie-the-Pooh: a Dream of Honey is their world premiere stage adaptation, which opens April 19 in the PPG ArtsLab and runs through the 28th.

Come and spend an evening with Christopher Robin and all his friends as they extract Pooh from Rabbit’s hole, search for Eeyore’s tail, and throw a surprise party for the gloomy donkey. The main plot is framed as a dream within the larger story of a multi-generational family gathered to celebrate a young boy’s birthday. Jadon Moore stars as Winnie-the-Pooh, along with afO regulars Dennis Nichols (Owl), Abbey Pfenning (Rabbit), Kalleah Wilfong (Piglet), and newcomers Beth Kriner (Kanga) and Naka Piohia (Eeyore). Real-life brothers Finley and Elton McGlothlin play Christopher Robin and Roo. At 75 minutes long, this is a perfect play for all ages to enjoy together.

April 19-21 & 26-28; sensory-friendly matinee April 27, 2:30 PM

Friday/Saturday Curtain 7:30 PM

Sunday matinee curtain 2:30 PM

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.