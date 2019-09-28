Upcoming: ART at First Presbyterian Theater

First Presbyterian Theater's next offering will be the play ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.

"How much would you pay for a white painting? One of Marc's friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive white painting. To Mark, the painting is a joke, but Serge insists he doesn't have the proper standard to judge modern art. And another friend, Ivan, tries to be the peace-maker and agree with them both. The themes of what is art, and what is friendship swirl around one another in this 1998 Tony Award winning classic from the modern theater."

Directed by Thom Hofrichter, ART's cast includes Nol Beckley, Aaron Mann, and Aaron Robertson. The show will be performed in Fort Wayne at First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street, beginning in October. Dates and times include:

Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are general admission and cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors over 65, and $10 for students (except for the Thursday, October 10 preview performance, when all tickets are $12). Full-time students can also secure free tickets if they reserve them in advance, so be sure to call the box office ahead of time.

The box office is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as in-person 1-hour before curtain. Call 260-426-7421 ext. 121 for tickets or information. Tickets are also available online at www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com.





