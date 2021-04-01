Fort Wayne has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Fort Wayne. Check out the list below!

Purdue University

If you're wild about the theatre ur programs will immerse you in all aspects of your passion. We are nationally accredited and offer a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with the opportunity to concentrate in specific areas of the profession from acting, musical theatre, directing and design technology.

Learn more here.

Huntington University

Between our professors' industry experience and connections and our extensive alumni network, Huntington University encompasses a host of people available to equip you with the tools you need to succeed.

Opportunities for theatre professionals are available around the world. As regional theatres grow, more venues will need staff and actors outside of the traditional urban environment. With current technology, careers like voice acting can take place from a studio in your own home!

If you see New York City or Los Angeles in your future, we recommend spending a semester at King's College in NYC or the LA Film Center in LA through our semester exchange program. You'll earn credit towards your degree while experiencing the theatre industry through programs with a Christian perspective.

Learn more here.