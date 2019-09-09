Three Rivers Music Theatre Announces Cast And Music Director For LADIES NIGHT!

Three Rivers Music Theatre announces the cast of LADIES NIGHT! The cast includes Bobbi Jo Carroll, Jensen Davis, Jana Debusk, Amanda Gilbert, Renee Gonzales, Lauren Harter, Kayley Hinen, Holly Lofland, Stephanie Longbrake, Lauren Nusbaum, Stephanie Patterson, Makenna Porter. Olivia Spangle, Melissa Terhune, Alayna Thornton, Lydia Tremaine, and Chrissy Weadick.

It's LADIES NIGHT! This one is for the ladies! Fort Wayne's fiercest vocal powerhouses sing the most iconic diva hits of pop music, stage, and screen. Perfect for a night with the girls, bachelorette parties, birthday parties, etc! Guys-- you can absolutely come too, but be ready for the "girl power"!

Three Rivers Music Theatre is also honored to welcome a new Music Director for our LADIES NIGHT cabaret, Gary Amstutz. Gary Amstutz is a professional musician, composer, musical director and computer programmer. He moved to Fort Wayne recently to work for Sweetwater, and in the past year has performed keyboards for Civic Theatre's productions of Elf: The Musical and Mama Mia. He is also the Music Director of the Unitarian Congregational Church of Fort Wayne. He is currently writing a new original musical-comedy with Nancy Carlson-Dodd.

Gary has played piano since he was 5, sang and toured with a boy choir from ages 10-13, traveled through eight European countries in a band playing french horn and tenor sax at age 15, and in his 20's toured as a professional musician throughout the eastern US in various types of bands including rock, R&B, pop, Latina, country and show bands. After moving to L.A. in his early 30's, he studied musical composition, orchestration and film scoring at UCLA. While living in Los Angeles, he scored some independent and AFI films, and studied orchestrations under some of the leading composers and orchestrators in the film industry. He also conducted many studio recording sessions in the LA area. The Pacific Composers Guild orchestra performed one of his original works at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Museum of Art Theatre. That performance was broadcast live on the LA classical radio station, KUSC.

Gary also has over 30 years experience in acting, directing and musical directing in live theatre. He's acted in The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail (playing Ralph Waldo Emerson), Love's Labours Lost (Lord Dumaine), Alone Together (Michael Butler), Play it Again, Sam (Dick), Candide (Baron Thunder-ten-tronckh), and A Midsummer Nights Dream, and played the character Boyd in the 2007 indie film Brother Mine. He has been musical director of Jesus Christ Superstar, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Tom Sawyer, and Aesop's Falables. He also directed Sleeping Beauty at the Spotlight Theatre in Tulsa, OK in 2015.

Gary is married to Terri Amstutz, a singer/actress who shares his love and involvement in live theatre. They have 4 children together, James, Susan, Laura and Robert Amstutz.

