The Randolph County Area Community Theatre Launches 1st Season with THE WIZARD OF OZ

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The Randolph County Area Community Theatre is officially stepping into the spotlight with its inaugural production: The Wizard of Oz, opening this October.

Based on the beloved 1939 MGM classic, this timeless musical follows Dorothy, a Kansas farm girl swept away to the magical Land of Oz. Alongside the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, she discovers courage, friendship, and the truth about what "home" really means. Audiences can expect all the iconic songs they know and love, plus musical gems that were cut from the original film.

Executive Artistic Director Brad Younts selected The Wizard of Oz to make a bold first statement for the RCACT.

"This company was built for the community," said Younts. "And there is no better show to launch our first season than one that invites everyone to the table. We want ages 5 to 105 on that stage. Whether you sing, dance, act, or simply want to be part of something meaningful, this production is for you."

With a large ensemble, both singing and non-singing roles, and opportunities both onstage and behind the scenes, RCACT is throwing the doors wide open to Randolph County residents who want to be part of something historic.

The show's central theme of "home" carries special significance for Younts, who returns to Randolph County after three decades in Boston, New York, and Chicago studying, performing, and producing theatre.

"I may have lived in big cities," Younts said, "but this has always been home. My mission is simple: leave the world better than I found it. Building vibrant community theatre here, where it all began for me, is how I intend to do that." Clearly, for Younts, there truly is no place like home.

Performances will take place October 2 - 4, 2026 at the Robert G. Jones Auditorium at Winchester Community High School. Auditions are planned for early August, with additional details to be announced soon.

This production is made possible through generous charitable contributions and a grant from the Community Foundation of Randolph County.

The show is directed by Brad Younts. It has musical direction by Rylan Hurd and choreography by Riley McKissick. It is produced by The Randolph County Area Community Theatre Inc., NFP.

Performances at the Robert G. Jones Auditorium at Winchester Community High School are at 7 p.m. on October 2 and 3, and 3 p.m. on October 3 and 4.