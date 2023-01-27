Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents FROM LIPS, TO EARS, TO ACTION Next Month

The event is on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents FROM LIPS, TO EARS, TO ACTION Next Month

Storytelling Arts of Indiana honors Black History Month by inviting two of the most respected artists in the poetry/spoken-word genre to Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center for a night of entertainment and inspiration. Tickets are now on sale for the stage show and livestream of "From Lips, to Ears, to Action" featuring the Twin Poets on February 11.


For nearly three decades, Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocha have been warriors on the front line of their community. The twin artists and authors founded a tutoring and mentoring program called "GOALS - Getting Organized Always Leads to Success" and "Art for Life Delaware," a youth and community development organization rooted in the arts.


In 2015, the governor recognized their tireless work, naming them the 17th Poets Laureate of Delaware, the first African Americans to hold the title in the state and the first twins, siblings, and spoken-word artists in the nation.

WHAT: "From Lips, to Ears, to Action" featuring the Twin Poets
WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis
COST: Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Actors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio Theatre Photo
Actors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio Theatre
If you are a fan of music and magic, you're invited to head to The Studio Theatre in Carmel, IN for three amazing FUNdraiser events to support Actors Theatre of Indiana.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Month Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Performances run February 3-5, 2023.
American Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana Photo
American Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana Premiere
American Lives Theatre will open its second play this season with Heroes of the Fourth Turning, by Will Arbery, a comedic drama about political division, religious identity and the fear of losing the culture war.

More Hot Stories For You


Actors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio TheatreActors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio Theatre
January 17, 2023

If you are a fan of music and magic, you're invited to head to The Studio Theatre in Carmel, IN for three amazing FUNdraiser events to support Actors Theatre of Indiana.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next MonthFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
January 9, 2023

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Performances run February 3-5, 2023.
American Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana PremiereAmerican Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana Premiere
January 4, 2023

American Lives Theatre will open its second play this season with Heroes of the Fourth Turning, by Will Arbery, a comedic drama about political division, religious identity and the fear of losing the culture war.
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next MonthON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next Month
December 27, 2022

The brand new non-Equity national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will come to Fort Wayne next month on January 24th.
Great American Songbook Foundation Opens Applications For Songbook Academy 2023Great American Songbook Foundation Opens Applications For Songbook Academy 2023
December 15, 2022

High school students with a passion for singing and the stage can learn directly from Broadway performers and other arts and entertainment professionals at the Great American Songbook Foundation's annual Songbook Academy, now accepting applications for its 14th national summer intensive July 15-22, 2023.
share