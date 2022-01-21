Storytelling Arts of Indiana Explores Race Relations and More in MY STORIED LIFE

Storytelling Arts of Indiana present a unique pairing of acclaimed storytellers to highlight diverse backgrounds and the similarities of the human experience.

Carol Birch and Ray Christian will perform "My Storied Life" at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Audiences can enjoy the performance in person while wearing masks and after showing proof of vaccination. They also have the option to watch the livestream from home.

Carol Birch will tell the story of her feisty, complicated parents whose lives played out against the backdrop of 20th century America, with dollops of humor and love.

Ray Christian is a retired paratrooper, who currently lives in the mountains of North Carolina with his wife, six children, dogs and chickens. His stories are about his life experiences of inner-city poverty, race relations, military, family, travel, and adventure.



Tickets are $20 for an individual online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.