Southbank Theatre Company Streams RABBIT By Nina Raine

Southbank Theatre Company streams its second show of the season with award-winning British playwright, Nina Raine's play Rabbit, directed by Marcia Eppich-Harris, Thursday through Sunday, December 30-January 9, 2022 on Broadway OnDemand.

"One of the only good things about the pandemic, in my opinion, was the proliferation of streaming theatre," Eppich-Harris said. "We don't want to leave people behind who can't come to live theatre for whatever reason. That's why streaming full productions is part of our mission."

Featuring Emily Ann Scott as Bella, Ryan Powell as Richard, and Craig Kemp as Bella's father, Rabbit tells the story of Bella's twenty-ninth birthday. Friends and former lovers meet for a drink to celebrate, but as the Bloody Marys flow, the party becomes a battle of the sexes. What happens when patriarchy gets personal? When it's your own father who is tragic and terminal? When the only man you really love is dying? Equally hilarious and touching, Rabbit keeps you thinking for days!

Available on demand Thursday through Sunday, December 30 - January 9, 2022 on Broadway OnDemand. Tickets are $23.95.