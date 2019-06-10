RUMORS to Play at Arena Dinner Theatre

Neil Simon's classical farce, Rumors runs June 14-29 at Arena Dinner Theatre. The play, directed by Jordan Plohr, will conclude Arena Dinner Theatre's 2018-19 season.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

The play premiered at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in September 1988 before debuting on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre in November of the same year. The original cast, directed by Gene Saks, featured Mark Nelson, Lisa Banes, Christine Baranski, Andre Gregory, Ken Howard, Ron Leibman, Joyce Van Patten and Jessica Walter. Baranski received a Tony Award for "Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play."

For tickets and more information about Arena Dinner Theatre's Rumors, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories

More Hot Stories For You