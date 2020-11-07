View the production online Thanksgiving Weekend - Nov. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre presents Songs for a New World. The show features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and is directed by James Stover with musical direction by Adam Moyer.

View the production online Thanksgiving Weekend - Nov. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.

Songs for a New World is about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice...or take a stand...or turn around and go back. This contemporary musical, a reflection of the times we are living in, is filled with the songs, stories, and characters of today. Performed by the students of the PFW Department of Theatre, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make and was the first major work by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County). Rated PG-13 for adult content and language.

Champion - 1 patron $10

Date Night - 2 patrons $20

View Party - 3 or more patrons $30

ShowTix4U Box Office: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41611

You can watch this streamed event from the comfort of your home or on any device you choose. Purchase a ticket that reflects the number of people watching, pay by credit card, and your ticket with complete instructions will be delivered to your email inbox. Hold on to that ticket and tune in on the correct night at 8 p.m.

Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You