PNC Presents NO. 6 at Indiana Repertory Theatre

PNC presents NO. 6 by T.J. Young at Indiana Repertory Theatre. The production is directed by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin and is streaming March 11 - April 4, 2021.

As city-wide riots approach their neighborhood, a Black family shelters in their apartment above the small dry-cleaning business they own. When they find themselves protecting an intoxicated White man from the street, tensions inside the apartment amplify and secrets are revealed. Inspired by the killing of a young Black man by Cincinnati police in 2001, the play bears witness to the ongoing violence against Black citizens while reaching for the possibility of hope.

Learn more at https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-Season/no-6.