PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Williams Theatre This Week

Performances run November 11-19.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The Tony award-winning play with music upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy became the legendary Peter Pan. A wildly theatrical Disney adaptation, Peter and the Starcatcher features a dozen actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters, using ingenious stagecraft to bring a world of possibilities to life. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores our youthful adventures and the bonds of friendship. Rated PG.

Tickets

$5 Purdue FW Students/High School Students/Children Under 18

$18 Adults

$16 Seniors/Faculty/Staff/Alumni

$14 Groups of 10 or more

$14 Other College students with ID

Patrons are encouraged to call in advance to reserve their tickets. Please arrive early. Latecomers will be seated at the discretion of management or at intermission.




