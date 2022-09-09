Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OVER MY DEAD BODY Comes to Buck Creek Players

Performances run September 30 - October 9.

Register for Fort Wayne News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
OVER MY DEAD BODY Comes to Buck Creek Players

Buck Creek Player will continue its 49th season with this live event on the mainstage. Join in for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, September 30th and running through Sunday, October 9th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

A ghost and her husband are prepared to haunt the house below before they'll let their family sell the house that has been theirs for three generations. Miranda and Ben have been quite happy living in their haunted family home their entire lives. And now that they have passed on and joined the realm of family ghosts as well, they are looking forward to an afterlife spent with their children and grandchildren. Unfortunately, their children (more specifically their daughter-in-law) have other plans. Plans that involve selling the more than slightly haunted house and moving to Florida. Plans that Miranda simply won't have ...

Nickie Cornett makes her directorial debut with this ghostly comedic production.

OVER MY DEAD BODY is presented by special arrangement with Off The Wall Plays (www.offthewallplays.com)

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Presents The Edwards Twins Next MonthFeinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Presents The Edwards Twins Next Month
September 8, 2022

One of the most popular shows in Las Vegas is coming to Carmel on October 16, 2022, as Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael presents The Edwards Twins and their Ultimate Variety Show.
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023
August 29, 2022

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly 'well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire' Horace Vandergelder. Along the way Dolly finds more than a few friends and their exploits are certain to thrill and entertain.
Carmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next MonthCarmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next Month
August 22, 2022

The Carmel International Arts Festival is excited to host artists from two of Carmel’s Sister Cities during this year’s event, to be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District. 
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort WayneELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne
August 9, 2022

Elf the Musical will be presented at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne this holiday season. Performances run November 5-20, 2022.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in DecemberA CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in December
August 8, 2022

Summit City Music Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol returns to Salomon Farm Park in December.