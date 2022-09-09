OVER MY DEAD BODY Comes to Buck Creek Players

Buck Creek Player will continue its 49th season with this live event on the mainstage. Join in for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, September 30th and running through Sunday, October 9th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

A ghost and her husband are prepared to haunt the house below before they'll let their family sell the house that has been theirs for three generations. Miranda and Ben have been quite happy living in their haunted family home their entire lives. And now that they have passed on and joined the realm of family ghosts as well, they are looking forward to an afterlife spent with their children and grandchildren. Unfortunately, their children (more specifically their daughter-in-law) have other plans. Plans that involve selling the more than slightly haunted house and moving to Florida. Plans that Miranda simply won't have ...

Nickie Cornett makes her directorial debut with this ghostly comedic production.

OVER MY DEAD BODY is presented by special arrangement with Off The Wall Plays (www.offthewallplays.com)

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.