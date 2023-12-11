Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

MOIPEI Returns to AES Indiana Yuletide With the Indianapolis Symphony

Performances run December 1-23.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

MOIPEI returns to AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration December 1 - 23 with the Indianapolis Symphony led by the Principal Pops Conductor, Jack Everly. Fresh off his role as the final Phantom in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, Ben Crawford joins the ISO as host of this year's magical event. Now in its 37th year, the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration is a beloved Hoosier holiday tradition. The talented identical triplets Mary, Maggy and Marta are returning for this year's show. Known globally as MOIPEI, this trio blows audiences away with their beautiful voices, unique harmonies, and their instant rapport with the audience. This celebration is complete with a cirque act, performed by Nick Hodge, and Madison Hilligoss' expert tap-dancing.

Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly continues his tradition of composing new music for the Yuletide performances - and he'll conduct familiar holiday favorites too. This year's show is packed with the holiday favorites that audiences know and love - including the famous tap-dancing Santas, an enchanting Toy Shop, and the Holly Jolly Dollies - plus all-new performances from singers, dancers and even a circus performer.

Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei have been singing since a very young age in Kenya. They toured the world as UNICEF ambassadors at age twelve and were awarded a citation of excellence by the president of Kenya. Notable performances since their recent arrival to NYC include: 54 Below (Broadway's Supper Club), Birdland (Internationally renowned Jazz Club), Jazz at Lincoln Center (Julie Wilson Award), Merkin Hall (Kaufman Music Center) and most recently at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. MOIPEI will be touring throughout the U.S. next year. Their unique musical talents have brought high praise from critics, fellow performers, musicians and most importantly, audiences. @moipei.official

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 23, bring the whole family to Hilbert Circle Theatre for the best holiday party in Indianapolis, presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) and friends.


