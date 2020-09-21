John Cerney Creates New Giant Roadside Mural: Tribute to Apollo 11

The mural is located about three miles east of Wapakoneta on US 33.

It's meant to surprise, delight and spark conversation and the new Giant Roadside Mural: Tribute to Apollo 11, in west central Ohio, certainly does all that and MORE!

Each year famous roadside muralist, artist John Cerney chooses a topic or theme and donates one of his works of art to a community or organization. Last year's 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing got him thinking about that feat and the man who took those first steps onto the moon. Cerney of Salinas, California, contacted the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce early in 2020 and offered to donate one of his murals if the right location could be found. The local group, First on the Moon, took on the project and the rest, as they say, is history.

Cerney painted the various components in his studio in California and then traveled cross-country to deliver and construct it on site. The mural is located about three miles east of Wapakoneta on US 33. It is viewable from the westbound lane. Creney's giant works of art can be found in 28 states and Canada, this is Ohio's first Cerney mural and it is a great excuse for a fun road trip.

After checking out the giant roadside mural, you will want to continue into Wapakoneta and visit the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. Fall and winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday 10am to 4pm. They abide by strict cleaning protocols and offer a safe museum experience. While there, be sure to take a selfie with the two bronze statues of Neil Armstrong. One depicts him as a youth dreaming of someday becoming a pilot and the other as an adult in flight gear, having accomplished that long held dream.

Complete your road trip with a visit to historic downtown Wapakoneta. It is filed with wonderful, unique shops and great places to grab a snack or a meal. If your sweet tooth needs a fix, stop by Winan's Chocolate + Coffee for their decadent candies or Cloud 9 Café for their scrumptious homemade fudge. There is a third bronze statue of Neil Armstrong, downtown. This one depicts him waving to the crowds as he did during a huge Homecoming Parade following his trip to the moon.

For more information on these and other fun things to see and do in west central Ohio check out Seemore.org,

