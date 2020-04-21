Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Cancellations

Following state and federal guidelines regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, we have cancelled the two last productions of the 2019-2020 season. At this time the Civic Staff and Board of Directors are looking towards the future in planning for the 2020-2021 season. We look forward to bringing that season to the stage as soon as it is safe for us to return to our offices, for our patrons to return to the theatre, and for our volunteers to return to rehearse and build the shows.

One way that you can show your on-going support for the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is by purchasing 2020-2021 Season Ticket Subscriptions which are available online, by mail or by calling the ArtsTix Box Office at (260) 424-5220, open Monday through Friday from noon to 6:00 pm.

We realize that this may be a time of uncertainty for many individuals but if you are in a position to support us through a monetary donation, it would be greatly appreciated.

Ways to give:

Online at fwcivic.org through our ArtsTix Box Office secure site

Text fwcivic to 243725

Send a check to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, 303 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802





