CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG to Play at Civic Theatre

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will play at the Civic Theatre July 27 through August 11.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book, and featuring an unforgettable score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious."

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs, including the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.

For more information about Civic Theatre's production, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories

More Hot Stories For You