Buck Creek Players to Stage LITTLE WOMEN

Buck Creek Players is set to complete its 48th season with a production of LITTLE WOMEN on the mainstage. Nine live in-person performances will run at the playhouse starting on Friday, June 3rd and running through Sunday, June 19th. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $18 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Cathy Cutshall returns to direct this production after most recently directing IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play. Musical Direction by Emily Gaddy. LITTLE WOMEN: The Broadway Musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (www.MTIshows.com). For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Buck Creek Players began in 1973 when the Franklin Township Civic League and a group of local residents formed a committee to present performing arts under the name of "Four C's Theatre." On November 13, 1974, the name was changed to Buck Creek Players, Inc., and was formalized under the Indiana Not for Profit Corporation Act of 1971 (501(c)3).

Initially, Buck Creek Players performed in elementary and high schools, and in October of 1978, moved to its first home, a historic church located at 7820 Acton Road. The church was built in 1872 with an addition in 1952. The main space of the building was the sanctuary which was 31 feet wide by 48 feet deep, with the stage using one-half of the space and the seating using the other half. The space enabled BCP to offer performing arts in an intimate setting for a maximum of 90 people. In 2002, the church was sold to United Faith Baptist Church.

In 2001, Buck Creek Players moved into its current home, the Buck Creek Playhouse, at 11150 Southeastern Avenue. The current space was originally built as an indoor tennis facility that was later converted into a church. Much of the space was rebuilt to accommodate the productions it would now house. While increasing capacity, the space is still intimate, seating a maximum of 130 people. From Left to Right: Jacoba White (Beth March), Miranda A. Nehrig (Jo March), Jennifer J. Kaufman (Meg March), and Hannah Partridge (Amy March) seated, are the March sisters in Buck Creek Players production of LITTLE WOMEN: The Broadway Musical.

