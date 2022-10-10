Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOOK OF MORMON to Play Morris Performing Arts Center This Week

Performances run October 14â€“15, 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022 Â 

The American Theatre Guild will present the National Tour of the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage October 14-15, 2022.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, October 14, 2022 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 15, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.





