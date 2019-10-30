All For One Productions Will Present MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY

Fans of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice will need no other reason to come see afO's area premiere of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a charming holiday sequel to a beloved classic. But even if you've never read or seen any version of the original, there is plenty of entertainment to be had in this lively romantic comedy. Mary Bennet, the overlooked middle sister of her family, is feeling discontented with her lot in life. She despairs of anyone ever understanding or appreciating her. Spending the Christmas holiday with her happily-married older sisters (and her unhappily married younger sister, Lydia) does not improve her outlook. But now enters Arthur de Burgh, heir to the Rosings Park estate of his late aunt Catherine. Arthur is shy, bookish, a bit awkward...and smitten with Mary. But will anyone ever give them a moment to themselves? Or will flirtatious Lydia and domineering Anne de Burgh ruin Arthur and Mary's chances for happiness? Well-you probably know the answer. But the events unfold with much wit and with all the trappings of a gorgeous Regency Christmas...including an enormous tree, in the house, Lizzy's innovation which the family is struggling to accept.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be performed in the PPG ArtsLab from November 15 through 24, 2019. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 PM. For more information, visit allforOnefw.org. To order tickets, please call (260) 422-4226, visit the ArtsTix box office on Main Street, or go to tickets.artstix.org.





