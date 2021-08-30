Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All For One Productions Announces THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD

The production opens September 17 at the PPG ArtsLab, 300 E. Main Street, and runs through September 26. 

Aug. 30, 2021  

There's nothing new about collecting charitable donations after a natural disaster. And you wouldn't think there was anything funny about it either. But all for One productions' season opener, The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church, takes a seriously comedic look at a group of church ladies gathered--in the midst of storms and floods of their own--to sort items for foreign relief. Set in 1977, the play centers on five women from different backgrounds, and the surprising way their lives have just intersected.

Part hilarious comedy, part mystery, with plenty of laughs, food for thought, and a few tears, this area premiere opens September 17 at the PPG ArtsLab, 300 E. Main Street, and runs through September 26.

Appropriately, afO's charity tie-in with this show is Fort Wayne's only year-round shelter expressly for single women without children, the St. Joseph's Mission Women's Shelter. Audience members are invited to bring women's hygiene products with them to the performance in support of the shelter's residents.

For more information about The Charitable Sisterhood, and for a link to ticket purchases, visit allforOneFW.org.


