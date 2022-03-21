Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces 2022 Season With Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced its 2022 ATI LIVE at Feinstein's presents....lineup as they continue their second year of partnership with Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel IN. ATI will present live professional entertainment joining us from Los Angeles, to New York City, to right here in central Indiana at this inspiring and sophisticated cabaret venue where patrons can enjoy classic dining at its best. Our 2022 season will include cabarets that range in musical styles from Broadway to Hollywood to Tributes to Comedy with world premieres created just for our ATI patrons.

Here are the confirmed dates:

* March 30 - Don Farrell - All the Way - The Frank Sinatra Tribute

* April 6 - The ATI TRIO - What the World Needs Now

* May 5 - Richard Glazier - From Broadway to Hollywood

* June 7 - Open MIC Night

* June 23 - John Vessels Darrin Murrell Brent Marty- Just A Couple of Fools

* July 9 - Don Farrell - All the Way - The Frank Sinatra Tribute

* July 14 - Don Farrell - One Voice - The Music of Barry Manilow

* July 21 - Judy Fitzgerald - Walkin' After Midnight - An Evening of Patsy Cline

* July 28 - UN5GETTABLE

* August 3 - Don Farrell - One Voice - The Music of Barry Manilow

* August 18 - Tony Humrichouser & Stephen Wallem

* August 24 - Don Farrell - All the Way - The Frank Sinatra Tribute

* September 29 - Julie Lyn Barber - An Evening with Debbie Reynolds

* October 20 - Billy Stritch

* November 17 - TBA

* December 1 - Don Farrell - One Voice - The Music of Barry Manilow

* December 15 - Celebrate the Holidays

* December 16 - Celebrate the Holidays

For tickets, please go to: atistage.org or https://www.feinsteinshc.com