Finland's Weekend Festival Reveals Headliners With Tiesto, Alan Walker, Timmy Trumpet, Showtek, Boris Brejcha, and More

Weekend Festival returns to Espoo's new Vermo Arena for a second time on August 2 and 3 2024 with a mouthwatering line-up of global dance superstars. The first wave of headliners for this year's event includes Timmy Trumpet, Ann Clue, Boris Brejcha, Da Tweekaz, Darude, Deniz Bul, Kanine, Moritz Hofbauer, Showtek, Sub Zero Project, Tungevaag, Vibe Chemistry, Will Sparks and on top of that come even more global superstars including Alan Walker, Tiësto, Wade, Miane, Coone and Dion Visser.

General sale will start on December 11th 8 am CET.

The Award winning Weekend Festival has fast established itself as one of the best electronic festivals in Europe and is considered the best party of the year in Finland. Over the last decade, it has welcomed more than 850 artists, over 840,000 visitors from more than 50 different countries and has been held not only in Finland but also in Estonia and Sweden. It is an unforgettable two days for those who seek the adrenaline rush of live performances but also look for a comprehensive experience that includes visual arts, interactive installations, and the companionship of like-minded music lovers.

Weekend Festival welcomes 20,000 people to the Vermo Arena - a famous horse racing track venue. It is a great setting with plenty of nearby accommodation options, and is accessible from local train and tram stations just 10 minutes away from Helsinki city centre. It comes alive with next level production, world class sound systems, immersive lights and plenty more. This year Weekend Festival will cater for 18+ attendees only.

Weekend Festival continues to uphold a remarkable reputation by offering the largest-scale electronic music event ever witnessed in Finland, backed of course by top level production. This significant investment in the festival’s production is also reflected in the event's appeal, the pre-sale registrations exceeded 15,000—a number that greatly surpasses the registration figures of previous years. The limited availability of tickets further highlights the festival's exclusivity and high demand.

Says Marketing Director Atro Anttila, "We definitely think that going back to our roots was exactly the right direction for us. Electronic music is again clearly growing internationally, and Weekend Festival is the only festival of this scale in Northern Europe where you can get such a comprehensive electronic dance music experience. Coming back to Espoo felt like a warm homecoming. With our finger on the pulse of the latest trends and an ear for the globe's hottest beats, we are ready to amplify the energy and bring the most electrifying parties to Northern Europe. Get ready for an even more vibrant, bass-dropping, and unforgettable festival journey as we continue to cater exclusively to the most passionate adult fans of the electronic music scene."

This year the theme is 'Disco Nation' and there will be three impressive stages to choose from; WKND Stage which offers more mainstream sounds, the Future Stage which deals in hardstyle and drum & bass, and CNNCT Stage which offers techno and tech house. As well as that there will be plenty of food areas, an indoor VIP space and VIP Tribune.

Musically, all bases are covered with EDM superstars Timmy Trumpet and Showtek, joined by cutting edged selectors such as Boris Brejcha whose label Fckng Serious will take over The Future Stage on Friday and will feature a set from the man himself as well as Ann Clue, Deniz Bul, Moritz Hofbauer and Frieder & Jakob. Also playing will be Brennan Heart, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project, Tungevaag and Will Sparks.

Added on December 4th are further legends such as Norwegian hit maker Alan Walker, pioneering trance star Tiësto, hardstyle heavyweight Coone and influential house innovators Wade, Miane and Dion Visser.

Weekend Festival is like nothing else in Finland and is an experience not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Geoffrey Hubbel