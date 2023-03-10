Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer

The event is set for Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Mar. 10, 2023  
The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Stroll down Sheyenne Street and shop local arts, crafts, food and retail vendors or enjoy a theatre performance, live music and family-friendly activities on the POW/MIA Plaza.

Looking for a family-friendly afternoon or outing with friends? There is something for everyone at the West Fargo Street Fair!

BE A VENDOR: Vendor Registration is now open for Artisan vendors and food vendors! Registration will close on May 1, 2023.

BE A SPONSOR: Sponsoring the West Fargo Street Fair is a fantastic way to promote your business to your local neighbors and the broader Fargo-West Fargo - Moorhead Community. The support of local businesses through sponsorship is vital to the continuation of this popular annual community event.



