The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Stroll down Sheyenne Street and shop local arts, crafts, food and retail vendors or enjoy a theatre performance, live music and family-friendly activities on the POW/MIA Plaza.

Looking for a family-friendly afternoon or outing with friends? There is something for everyone at the West Fargo Street Fair!

BE A VENDOR: Vendor Registration is now open for Artisan vendors and food vendors! Registration will close on May 1, 2023.

BE A SPONSOR: Sponsoring the West Fargo Street Fair is a fantastic way to promote your business to your local neighbors and the broader Fargo-West Fargo - Moorhead Community. The support of local businesses through sponsorship is vital to the continuation of this popular annual community event.