The Fargo Theatre Hosts Netflix Watch Group For THE CRAFT

The Fargo Theatre hosted a Netflix watch group for the movie "The Craft" recently, for the theatre's visitors who are stuck at home.

The theatre's fans decided on the film after multiple rounds of voting on Facebook.

Development And Engagement Manager Josh Volk chatted with local news channel KVRR.

"We have been looking at ways to try and help people feel like things are still a little bit normal because there have been so many restrictions on where people can go what we shouldn't do and what we need to do to be safe and one of the things people can do is watch movies on Netflix," Volk said.

He also revealed that the company is working on planning another watch party.

Read more on KVRR.

The Fargo Theatre has been closed since mid-March.

Built in 1926 as a cinema and vaudeville theatre, the beautifully restored Fargo Theatre now serves as an art house theatre featuring independent and foreign film. The Theatre is also Fargo's hottest downtown venue for concerts and other live events. In spring of 2009, the Fargo Theatre opened a second auditorium to increase our offering of film and event programming. The Fargo Theatre is a non-profit organization and was placed on the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You