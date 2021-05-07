THE WHO'S TOMMY Opens Tonight at Black Hills Community Theatre

Black Hills Community Theatre is presenting The Who's Tommy beginning tonight, May 7, 2021. The production features a Book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, Music by Pete Townshend, with Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon.

Performances run May 7, 8, 14, 15 at 7:30pm and May 9 and 16 at 2:00pm.

Director: Zach Curtis

Music Director: Greg Brandriet

Vocal Director: Meredith Meersman

Come on the amazing journey of a boy who is struck deaf, dumb and blind after a traumatic experience as a young child and goes on to become an international pinball superstar. Based on The Who's iconic 1969 concept album, this rock opera includes such hits as "I'm Free", "Amazing Journey" and "Pinball Wizard". Adult Situations

The concert version of the show is a fully produced performance, with limited staging that allows social-distancing between actors and puts the focus squarely on the story and the music. Tickets are limited to accommodate social distancing and masks are required. Click here to see full PAC safety policies.

If you have purchased tickets for this production last season and have not moved your reservation to these dates, contact the Box Office to guarantee you get seats for the performance you want to attend.

Learn more at https://bhct.org/the-whos-tommy/.

Check out a video from rehearsal on Rapid City Journal here.