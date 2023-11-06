Review: ANYTHING GOES at West Fargo High

The classic musical 'Anything Goes,' composed by the legendary Cole Porter with a book crafted in collaboration between Guy Bolton, P. G. Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse, has made its triumphant return to the stage. The story unfolds with madcap escapades aboard an ocean liner, sailing from New York to London. It follows the journey of Billy Crocker, a stowaway deeply in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is unfortunately betrothed to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and the charming rogue "Moonface" Martin, Public Enemy Number 13, join forces to help Billy win Hope's heart. This captivating show first graced the stage in 1934.

Once again, Kerry Horst, with a talented cast and crew from West Fargo, has taken the helm of this musical production.

The show commences with a breathtaking performance by the Pit Orchestra, conducted by the skilled Jason Carlson, treating the audience to exquisite music before the theater's young stars take center stage.

Jennifer Hoime's costume design was a standout feature, with characters adorned in stunning period attire that beautifully captured the spirit of the 1930s. The extravagant gowns and tuxedos exuded elegance and sophistication, contributing significantly to the visual grandeur of the production.

Patrick Kasper's choreography also deserves special mention, as it brilliantly evoked the ambiance of the 1930s. The uproarious applause during the lively tap dance number in 'Anything Goes' was a testament to his skill.

For me, the absolute star of the show was Taelyn Alm in the role of Reno. From her first solo in 'I Get A Kick Out Of You,' she dominated the stage with a powerful and captivating voice, portraying the character with sass and charm. We were treated to many remarkable performances like 'You're The Top,' 'Friendship,' 'Anything Goes,' and 'Blow, Gabriel Blow.' Taelyn's dancing talent also shone throughout the show, leaving us eager to witness her future endeavors.

Austin Saari, returning after a strong performance in 'Pippin' last year, portrayed Billy with remarkable talent and truly rose to the occasion. His chemistry with Taelyn and Brynn Bakkegard, who played Hope, was enchanting. Austin's vocals were particularly memorable in songs like 'You're The Top,' 'Easy to Love,' 'It's De-lovely,' and 'All Through The Night.'

Brynn Bakkegard delivered a standout performance as Hope, her on-stage chemistry with Austin was simply wonderful. Her vocals soared in songs like 'It's De-lovely,' 'Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye,' and 'All Through The Night.'

The comedic talent of Angie Oduor as Moonface and Isaac Dutton as Lord Evelyn was simply outstanding. Both actors had the audience in stitches with their hilarious moments, with Angie's rendition of 'Be Like The Bluebird' and Isaac's performance of 'The Gypsy In Me' leaving the crowd in fits of laughter.

This was a stellar cast overflowing with talent, and each member delivered an exceptional performance. Special mentions go to Noah O'Donnell as Elisha Whitney and Karli Van Fleet as Erma.

For those who haven't had the chance to witness this spectacular production, you still have one more weekend to catch a performance. I highly recommend that you do not miss this incredible show.

Congratulations once again to West Fargo High Theatre!

*** Photo Credit to Renegade Photography"