North Dakota Shakespeare Festival Presents HAMLET: Drive-In Trunk Tour

Four actors, two trunks, one unforgettable performance! Join North Dakota Shakespeare Festival for a live theatre experience, from the safety and comfort of your vehicle! This four-person adaptation of Hamlet draws from the Elizabethan tradition of Shakespeare troupes rolling into town with only a trunk full of supplies! All props and costumes pieces will be pulled out of two trunks as the actors transport you to Denmark for one of Shakespeare's most well-known tragedies. Just like a drive-in movie, audience members will tune in on their car radio to hear the action! Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted.

These performances are made possible through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region, the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Grand Forks Parks District, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and Minot Public Library. NDSF was founded in Grand Forks in 2017, with the mission to bring professional theater to the community regardless of economic status, fostered by the belief that access to the arts is a human right. All productions are free of charge, funded by numerous grants and individual donations.

The group performs in Bismarck, ND on August 1st, in East Grand Forks, MN August 4th-6th and in Minot, ND on August 7th. To ensure all patrons can see and hear the actors, parking is limited. Please visit www.northdakotashakespeare.com/reservations to secure a parking spot! All performances are weather permitting. We hope to see you at the Drive-In!

Details:

Who: North Dakota Shakespeare Festival

What: Hamlet: Drive-In Trunk Tour

Where/When: Bismarck, ND- August 1st, 2pm

East Grand Forks, MN- August 4th, 7pm, August 5th, 2pm & 7pm, August 6th, 7pm

Minot, ND- August 7th, 7pm

Cast: Matthew Murry, Hannah Hill, Veronica Folkedahl, Tyler Folkedahl

Production Team: Stephanie Faatz Murry (Director), Carrie Colton (Text Coach), Camilla Morrison (Costume Designer), Tyler Smith (Sound Engineer)

Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You