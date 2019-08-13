North Dakota Council On The Arts Awards Grant To Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) was awarded an operational support grant from the North Dakota Arts Council in the amount of $10,527.

This is a three-year grant and FMCT will receive this amount for the next three years. Funds will be used to support ten performances per season along with FMCT's educational programming that includes Sensory Friendly programming and summer camps for children.

These seasons performances include Jesus Christ Superstar, Noises Off, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Christmas Carol, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Little Women, The Musical, Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type, Flanagan's Wake, The Waverly Gallery, and Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical.





