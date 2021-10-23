Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash to Make Much Awaited Return to the Empire Arts Center

Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash is saddled up and riding into town on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM with his critically acclaimed #1 Tribute Experience: Johnny Cash & Neil Diamond Tribute. In October 2019, The Greater Grand Forks community welcomed this captivating performer with open arms. His sol out Empire Arts Center concert that year assured an encore engagement in 2020 until the pandemic caused a change in plans. This marks his triumphant return.

Every night's a party when Doug Allen Nash is onstage. This stunning two-hour musical entertainment is an exciting evening of theatre. And, "Nobody Does It Better!" The first half of this dazzling multi-media production is all Johnny Cash!! Hear the great "Man In Black" favorites including "Ring Of Fire," "Walk The Line," "Get Rhythm," "Sunday Morning Comin' Down," "Stripes Around My Shoulder," and many, many more. After intermission, Doug presents his sizzling tribute to Neil Diamond including the legendary singer's greatest hits, "Cracklin' Rose," "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Forever In Blue Jeans," "Play Me," "Red, Red Wine," "I'm A Believer," and more from the Neil Diamond Songbook. The spectacular evening also features The Nash A-List Big Band, great charts and colorful eye-catching video walls highlighting the lives of Cash, Diamond and Nash.

A world-class entertainer, Doug Allen Nash is a gifted musician, ruggedly handsome, and charismatic. He is one of the most engaging and polished performers on the planet! The moment Doug hits the stage you know you are in the presence of a captivating and dynamic showman. Nash dresses in the style of each artist and reflects their mannerisms, but his rich, smooth baritone is all his own! Audiences come to hear the music of Cash and Diamond, but it is Doug Allen Nash they always remember at the end of the evening!

He has performed his Tribute Show to sold out houses across the country, headlining in theatres, casinos, performing arts centers and outdoor venues from Coast to Coast, including Caesar's Palace and The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on the Vegas Strip; Hollywood's famed Viper Room; Nashville's Opryland Hotel; Bruce Willis' The Mint in Sun Valley, Idaho; and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, amongst others. In earlier years, Doug opened for Wayne Newton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Huey Lewis and The News, Charlie Daniels, and The Beach Boys.

Doug entertained the troops overseas with the USO during a six-year period, touring 87 countries. During a stopover in Copenhagen, Denmark, a chance meeting with Johnny Cash ultimately inspired Nash to honor "The Man In Black's" musical legacy. He has the blessing of Grammy Award-winning producer John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny and June, and records his albums at the Cash-Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Nash is also a Special Guest each week on the nationally televised "The Penny Gilley Show"/RFD-TV.

Doug Allen Nash's one-night only appearance will take place Thursday, November 4, at 7:30 PM Reserved seating General admission - $30.00; VIP - $50. To purchase tickets: (701) 746-5500 or online.