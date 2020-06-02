Minot State Summer Theatre Postpones Performances to 2021

Minot State Summer Theatre has announced the postponement of performances to 2021 due to the health crisis.

"There has been much discussion between the leadership at Summer Theatre, the Board of Directors, and the administration at Minot State University about how this summer could work in the current climate," the company said in a statement. "Our narrow entrances and limited bathroom space were of particular concern. Unfortunately, following advice from the administration at MSU, we have come to the conclusion that for the safety of our audiences and our company members, all of this year's planned productions will be postponed until the summer of 2021."

Instead, the company is hoping to go forward with the following online initiatives, in lieu of the live performances.

Cabaret performances featuring some of the company's greatest hits from the past few seasons as well as some highlighting shows they haven't done before. Performers young and old will sing out songs from a variety of musicals.

An intense Play in a Day set of performances where audience members will offer suggestions of things that they want to see in a play production. Favorite 80s song, a red tennis shoe, or the phrase "These pretzels taste like dirt" could all find their way onstage if that's what we hear from the audiences. The company's theatrical team of creatives will take those ideas and then write, rehearse and perform those original plays all in under 24 hours.

The company is working to revive the famous Minot Improv Troupe: The MiNotables! The live improv performance will take suggestions from audience members and perform them live. It will be hilarious. It will be unpredictable. It will be something people have never seen from Summer Theatre before!

There are so many stories about Summer Theatre floating around. Endearing tales from audience members, experiences from alum who have continued to hone their theatre craft in other locations, excited stories from our young performers and more. To feature those, MSU is putting together the Legacies Series of interviews from people who have been impacted by their time with MSU Summer Theatre.

There will be no charge for admission to these unique events, but there will remain options for donations to the renovation project or to the Summer Theatre general fund. The company's main goal with these activities, though, is to stay connected with its audiences in some way this summer until we can come back to our favorite theatre on the hill under the stars in the summer of 2021.

Read the full statement on https://www.minotstateu.edu/theatre/summer.shtml.

Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You