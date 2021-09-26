Kathy Najimy Will Present a Screening of HOCUS POCUS at the Fargo Theatre Next Month

Join actress Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) for a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus! Kathy's career includes voicing Peggy Hill on the animated TV series King of the Hill, Sister Act and Dumplin' on Netflix.

Participate in a Halloween costume contest before Kathy shares behind-the-scenes stories and answers audience questions live, in-person in a spooktacular evening for all!

Pre-show VIP photo-op includes a picture with Kathy Najimy and best seats in the house!

Learn more at https://jadepresents.com/event/2021-kathy-najimy-fargo/.