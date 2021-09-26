Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE! Click Here

Kathy Najimy Will Present a Screening of HOCUS POCUS at the Fargo Theatre Next Month

pixeltracker

The event is set for October 15, 2021 at 8pm.

Sep. 26, 2021  
Kathy Najimy Will Present a Screening of HOCUS POCUS at the Fargo Theatre Next Month

Join actress Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) for a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus! Kathy's career includes voicing Peggy Hill on the animated TV series King of the Hill, Sister Act and Dumplin' on Netflix.

Participate in a Halloween costume contest before Kathy shares behind-the-scenes stories and answers audience questions live, in-person in a spooktacular evening for all!

Pre-show VIP photo-op includes a picture with Kathy Najimy and best seats in the house!

Learn more at https://jadepresents.com/event/2021-kathy-najimy-fargo/.


Related Articles View More Fargo Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author Stephi Wild