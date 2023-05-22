JERSEY BOYS comes to Fargo in June. Performances run June 23-25 and June 27-30 at 7:30pm at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights (3150 Sheyenne Street, West Fargo, ND 58078).

JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Memorable storytelling is punctuated by electrifying performances of The Four Seasons' chart-topping hits including: “Sherry,” "Walk Like a Man," “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “December '63 (Oh, What a Night),” and “My Eyes Adored You."