Heart & Soul with Hiahli Will Take Place This Week

H2M has announced the inaugural "Live & Local" summer concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2021.

Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region.

Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.

The event takes place on September 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm, Outdoors at Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND.

Learn more at https://jadepresents.com/event/2021-h2m-heart-and-soul-fargo/.