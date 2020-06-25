Fargo Theatre Satisfies Movie-Goers with Virtual Film Club During Shutdown

Article Pixel Jun. 25, 2020  

The Fargo Theatre might be closed to patrons, but they've spent their shutdown hosting Netflix Watch Parties and film discussions with their Virtual Film Club.

Films have included Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Craft, Twister, and Raider's of the Lost Ark, which are all promoted on the theatre's social channels.

Along with watching the film, patrons can also sign up to receive a Zoom link to participate in the Film Club's discussion post-screening.

Learn more about the Film Club on the theatre's site HERE.


