Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) is proud to present the local premiere of LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL. Performances are scheduled February 8, 13, 14, 15 @ 7:30pm and February 9 & 16 @ 2:00pm at Moorhead Senior High School.

Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel is brimming with life as an exhilarating new Broadway musical adaptation filled with laughter, heartache, and hope. Four sisters-independent, aspiring writer Jo, romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth-are all under the watchful eye of their beloved mother, Marmee, while their father is away battling in the Civil War. As the women seek their own paths, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters coming of age in a time of challenge and transformation into her writing. Jo's personal narratives leap from the page in glorious song and dance as a tribute to their journey as a family through travail and triumph.

FMCT's production features a talented cast, crew, and orchestra of 35 community artists supported by a team of guest directors and designers. Earlyne Hector and Carrie Hector are title sponsors for LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL with Gate City Bank generously providing support as FMCT's 2019-2020 season sponsor.

The production has been in rehearsal since late-November and was reimagined for the Moorhead High School stage following the discovery of structural roof damage to FMCT's home venue, The Stage at Island Park, on December 14, 2019. Other FMCT events and performances will also be presented in venues around the community for the foreseeable future.

Reserved tickets for LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL can be purchased online at www.fmct.org, by calling 701-235-6778, or at the door at Moorhead High School one hour prior to all performances. Seats for the Thursday, February 13 performance are available for $10.00 thanks to West Acres. Tickets for all other performances are priced $15.00-$25.00. Student rush tickets are also available at all FMCT performances.





